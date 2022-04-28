80°
WATCH: Firefighters battle spontaneous vehicle combustion near Perkins Road

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a seemingly spontaneous car fire Thursday morning.

The burning vehicle was not involved in a crash. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the car suddenly caught fire while it was slowing for traffic on the westbound I-10 entrance at Perkins Road.   

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unclear.

