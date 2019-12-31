39°
WATCH: Fans welcome the Tigers back home after Peach Bowl win

1 day 17 hours 54 minutes ago Sunday, December 29 2019 Dec 29, 2019 December 29, 2019 11:35 AM December 29, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers landed in Baton Rouge Peach Bowl champions after throttling Oklahoma, 63 to 28, Saturday in Atlanta.

Lots of screaming die hard Tiger fans lined up to greet the team at the Baton Rouge Airport.

Also accompanying the Tigers is a berth into the National Championship game, where the Bayou Bengals will compete for the school's first national title since 2007 and fourth in school history.

The Tigers will face off against another group of Tigers, The Clemson Tigers, on January 13th in the Superdome for the National Championship.

