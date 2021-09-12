75°
WATCH: Fans save cat that fell from upper deck of Hard Rock Stadium

By: Logan Cullop

MIAMI - A cat that fell from a top deck in hard Rock Stadium was saved by fans below who caught it in an American flag on Saturday.

Videos show the cat trying to latch onto the outside tarping of the top deck and struggling to hang on. People above tried to reach the cat and pull it up to safety but were unable to do so because of safety barriers.

Fans positioned an American flag under the animal and used it as an impromptu safety net to catch the cat. The crowd in the surrounding stands erupted in cheers as the cat fell into the flag unharmed. 

