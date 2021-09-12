75°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Fans save cat that fell from upper deck of Hard Rock Stadium
MIAMI - A cat that fell from a top deck in hard Rock Stadium was saved by fans below who caught it in an American flag on Saturday.
Videos show the cat trying to latch onto the outside tarping of the top deck and struggling to hang on. People above tried to reach the cat and pull it up to safety but were unable to do so because of safety barriers.
Fans positioned an American flag under the animal and used it as an impromptu safety net to catch the cat. The crowd in the surrounding stands erupted in cheers as the cat fell into the flag unharmed.
CAT SURVIVES FALL AT HARD ROCK STADIUM!!!! #SaveTheCat pic.twitter.com/oPNGgfUltZ— Yianni Laros (@Yiannithemvp) September 11, 2021
They caught a cat in an American flag on 9/11 and it’s incredible pic.twitter.com/8aff1SNpy2— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 12, 2021
