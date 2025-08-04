WATCH: Everything Brian Kelly said after LSU started its second week of fall training camp

BATON ROUGE — LSU head coach Brian Kelly gave substantial updates to LSU's progress after the first day of the second week of fall training camp. Here's what he had to say:

AARON ANDERSON INJURY UPDATE

"I think today felt really good. We're going to be very careful with him. This is the results of, you know, his he was great this summer in his training. Never missed a day, probably a little bit of too much work, in that sense, where he had some inflammation in the knee. We took an MRI, a bone scan. Everything looks really good. Now it's about just getting him back moving, so he'll do some some agility and some movement tomorrow, with the hope that Wednesday, we've got him back out on the field."

INTENSITY IN CAMP

"I think intensity is, you know, first of all, mindset, and having the right guys that that bring that intensity certainly helps. Then how do you create that right? I think through recruiting, you create that intensity as well and competition. So if you add all those things together, look at the offensive line. You know you've got, you got five guys competing for spots. So there is that piece where it brings out an intensity. I think you're looking at guys that are physically and mentally developed through the program that bring that every single day, that mindset, and I say this on both sides of the ball, so you know, when you're stirring it right, you're stirring the drink, and you put all the ingredients in there. Sometimes you really got to work hard at getting that intensity. And sometimes you just add water. This group is much more about just adding water. They have those traits, and they have that situation where there's so much competition. We haven't had that competition. Quite frankly, they're the starter. You know, it's hard to bring that intensity every day. So I would add those factors into why what you're seeing is actual and true."

TE COACH ALEX ADKINS

"Alex is a veteran coach, and you know, anytime that you can add somebody that has had the kind of career that he's had, and influencing, in particular, as a coordinator and as a run game coordinator, you know, you're, you're, you're adding another, you know, piece to to a championship program. And so that experience, that success, that confidence, that that ability to really focus on a run game, you know, just makes us a better football team."

TRUSTING THE TEACHING AND PLAYING TIME AMONG DB’S

"When you create competition, guys are going to do exactly what you ask them to do. They're going to trust the teaching. If they don't, they won't play. And there's no better motivator than than playing time. And so I would add Ashton stamps, PJ to that mix. You know, Pickens. I mean, there's a lot of players out there to Sean Spears, David and Toviano, and you just mentioned five or six yourself. When you have that many players, you can show them. This is what I need from you. This is what we expect in terms of how you play the ball in the air, how you don't give up free access throws. And that competition draws out the best in the entire unit."

HAROLD PERKINS COMFORT

"I think it's a familiar role for him, one that now he has a, you know, a complete knowledge of the linebacker position. You know, he's not just a guy out there running around, making plays, you know, he's so much more intentional. He knows the game. He knows the nuances of it. You know, the pick that he, that he that he got in seven on seven. He baited, you know, ness Meyer, into it. Just those little things, right? Are experiential kind of plays that he's making. But no, I think physically, he's been great, you know, taking care of himself, recovery day, he's He's a beast. He just knows that, you know, as I said, this is his year, and all of those things have allowed him to be really, really focused and not distracted by anything."

BERNARD GOODEN IMPRESSING

"He's really flashed. He's doing a lot of good things. You know? He brings a high motor, right? He's, he's a guy that brings energy to the group, intensity to the group. I bring up that word again. That was that it was mentioned. So I think that's bringing up everybody in terms of the competition level. You know, his his abilities fit the defensive structure that Blake likes to run more aggressive move in the front. And, you know, he just, he just has a great sense in terms of getting off blocks. And sometimes that's a hard trait to teach. You just can or you can't. And he's, he's very difficult to block."

AERON BURRELL AND KICK GAME

"Yeah, we like his progress certainly. You know, we were very intentional in the off season, Jack Marucci did a great job with our kickers. He worked specifically with them, with TrackMan and increasing their leg speed. Aaron's consistently been in the low 70s, which is elite NFL speed. He's got throw strikes. He can kick it from whatever distance you throw it out there, but he's got to put it through the uprights, and that's what he's working on his accuracy, which is about consistency in his steps and all the things that go to just hitting it down the middle every time. On the other hand, Damien Ramos has increased from 67 miles an hour to 71 that is a huge increase. And again, I give Jack and his sports performance staff an incredible kudos for the work that they've done with him to stretch him out, if you will, right, to get into the high 50s. And that you know that that range that not only may we need, but the NFL is going to need it, because we know about his demeanor in the moment, the big moments. He's never backed down. He's been excellent in the big moments. So we feel like we're really blessed with both those guys."

COORDINATOR COMFORT W/ PERSONNEL

I think from a staff standpoint, more than anything else, is understanding the expectations of, you know, the way we want to teach our players and how we coach them on a day to day basis. We want to be positive and demanding at the same time, I think they feel really comfortable from that perspective. So my first prerequisite is, you know, what are the relationships that you've built with the team and the individuals on your unit? And I think both of them feel so much more comfortable going to year two that know the guys and know their strengths and weaknesses. And then, as what I said earlier, is that I think that they're at that point now where they've gone through a season. They know what the SEC looks like. They know what to expect each and every week. And that knowledge, as we kind of, you know, looked at Garrett Nussmeier In the same way, right? You know, Garrett comes back for a second year, that experience is going to be awesome for him. It'll be for those guys."

JU’JUAN JOHNSON

"He's given everything we've asked him, probably more. He's his special kid. He'll do anything, you know, we got him working at quarterback right now, wide receiver, running back, I think, you know, I think when it comes to making a decision on Juwan, it's, you know, how far do we go this year with him? Because we didn't red shirt him last year, and I want to make sure that that his time is valuable and impactful. So whatever happens with Juwan, he's going to play four games. The question is whether he plays five, and that will be dictated as he performs and as the offense kind of works around him, but we love him and what he's doing for our program."

TREY’DEZ GREEN AND IN-LINE BLOCKING

"You can’t be an in-line blocker at that position unless you're willing. And I've had a lot of really good inline blockers that weren't willing in line, tight ends that weren't willing. He wants to get in there and mix it up. So this is really about taking a guy that's six, seven, that's long levered, and getting him in leveraged positions, you might say, well, he's in great leverage. Well, the game is played from low to high, and so we've got to get him in great leverage positions. And that's really most of it is not playing too high, and that's not an easy feat at his position, in terms of his size."

OL GUARD BATTLES

"Yeah, there's four. There's four guys. Wilson, so you know Paul DJ, Colin, Echols, and who am I missing? Yeah. Thompson, so those four guys, one, A, 1b, right now, they're just rolling in and out as, as you know, we've kind of established Braylon more as the center, and so those four guys are working, and DJ would be our, you know, our number two center. So it's, it's a four man rotation right now with those guys."

PRACTICE PLANS

"We tackle tomorrow. So our sixth practice, they allow you to tackle by NCAA rules. Then you have to be a percentage of all the your practices have to meet a criteria. So our Saturdays will be pretty much our night Saturdays will be pretty much scrimmages. So you can count on those days for the most part, as as scrimmages again tomorrow, and then we go on Wednesday, which will be, you know, a two hour practice will be the first time we get two hours of exposure. And you know that will be much more situational work. So tomorrow, big day for him. Wednesday, lot of situational work. Thursday, they have a recovery day, and then we go Friday, leading into a scrimmage on Saturday, that's kind of the week right now."

SAFETY POSITION – MANSOOR DELANE/ASHTON STAMPS

"Yeah, I think experience. Look at all the players that are playing out there. Ashton stamps has similar experience. Man source had more more years starting more games under his belt, and certainly possesses the you know, the the intellect and intuition to make those plays when, when they're in front of them. So again, it's let's go back to where we started, with the transfer portal. We wanted guys that had played a lot of football and had experience and have had great success, so it's not surprising that that he's displaying that on the practice field."

RUNNING BACK ROOM

"I'm really pleased with Caden and Caleb. Caleb had a great camp. And, you know, he's 230 plus pounds, he's physical, he's smart. It's just about getting into, you know, game situations where, where he makes good cuts and good decisions, Cadence, healthy. You know, I think the two young players, Lindsay and Barry, are going to contribute this this year as well. We talked about Juwan as well. So we think we've got great depth at the position."