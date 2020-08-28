79°
WATCH: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's march for social injustice
On Friday, LSU football took a stand for social injustice. The team organized a march that began at Tiger Stadium, weaved around campus and ended at the President's office.
The peaceful protest, organized by senior safety JaCoby Stevens, was met with understanding and support by LSU Interim President Tom Galligan.
"It was good to talk with them. It was good to meet with them and I hope the conversation continues," said Galligan after speaking with the entire team on the doorsteps of the building.
Ed Orgeron was in full support of his team's actions as he stood in support with President Galligan and Athletic Director Scott Woodward.

