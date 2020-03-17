74°
EBR no longer booking non-violent offenders for misdemeanors; sheriff hoping to release some inmates early

2 hours 23 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2020 Mar 17, 2020 March 17, 2020 12:37 PM March 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - With 171 reported cases of novel coronavirus in the state, East Baton Rouge officials are bracing for the first reported case in their area. 

On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, Chief Murphy Paul, and other East Baton Rouge Parish safety officials in addressing the public on the latest developments in regards to the virus. 

The sheriff said he hopes to release some inmates early pending judge and DA approval to help alleviate the jail population. Additionally, the sheriff's office is no longer booking people for misdemeanors. Officials will, however, continue to book people accused of violent offenses, DWI's, and violent domestic incidents. 

All visitation has been suspended at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, and those who do enter will be screened for illness. Transfers have also been suspended.

You can view the mayor's entire press conference below.  

