WATCH: Drew Brees honored at Superdome, delivers speech to fans on Thanksgiving

Thursday, November 25 2021
NEW ORLEANS - Future hall of famer Drew Brees made a special appearance at halftime of the Saints' Thanksgiving match-up with the Buffalo Bills.

Thursday marked the first time Brees, who also called the game's tv broadcast, was back in the Dome since announcing his retirement earlier this year. At the half, the iconic quarterback thanked fans for the love they showed him in his 15 years with the team. 

"Thank you so much for loving us. Thank you for embracing me and my family," Brees said. "We will always love you, and we will always work to make you proud."

Brees was also joined on the field by Southern University's Human Jukebox, which performed at halftime. 

