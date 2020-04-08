WATCH: Drew Brees appears on 'Ellen' to talk virus's effect on Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS - Saints quarterback Drew Brees spoke live with Ellen DeGeneres Wednesday to discuss Louisiana's battle with the coronavirus outbreak.

DeGeneres, a Metairie native, talked to the future hall of famer and his wife Brittany via a video call Wednesday. Among the topics the three discussed were the Brees family's $5 million pledge to the state of Louisiana.

"We felt like, just from talking to many people, that the biggest need were meals," Brees said. "We're being able to feed kids on meal programs, feeding seniors, getting them meals. Feeding front line health care workers."

Brees also shared an optimistic message for everyone suffering across the country.

"We're going to get through this. But we need to get through it together... We all need to lean on one another."

You can see the full interview below.