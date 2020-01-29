WATCH: Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara ready for Mardi Gras in new NFL commercial

NEW ORLEANS - Saints superstars Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara are the focus of a brand new commercial set to air before the Super Bowl this weekend.

The new ad, part of the NFL's 100-year anniversary campaign, features the pair finding each other amid a chaotic Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans.

Both Kamara and Brees also appeared in the NFL's first 100th-anniversary celebration ad one year ago.

Super Bowl 54, featuring the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.