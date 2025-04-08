73°
WATCH: Deputies trying to identify owner of truck that stole trailer from Darrow home
DARROW - Deputies are looking for the driver of a truck who stole a stock trailer from a residence along La. 22
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the truck was a gray Ram 2500 and the trailer was a Maxxim stock trailer.
The owner of the trailer, Amanda Wilson, told WBRZ that her family bought the trailer less than a month before. She added that she and her fiancé Travis Prejean filed a report with deputies after it was stolen.
Anyone with information that can help in this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636.
