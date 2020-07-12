WATCH: Crews battle blaze at Naval Base San Diego; 11 injured

90°
Sunday, July 12 2020
Source: News 10 San Diego
By: Zandria Thomas

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - According to  KGTV, San Diego Fire-Rescue and other agencies are responding to a military ship fire at Naval Base San Diego.

The San Diego Fire Department is assisting on board the USS Bonhomme Richard. According to a tweet from SDFD, they are working with Federal Fire.

Watch live video from the fire below, where you can see thick black smoke rising into the air.:

Eleven people suffered minor injuries in the explosion and fire, military officials said.

Around 10:30 a.m. San Diego Fire-Rescue tweeted about the fire aboard the ship in the 3400 block of Senn Street.

It's unclear how the fire started. According to a witness, an explosion was heard coming from the ship shortly after the blaze started.

