WATCH: Coast Guard rescues two people from sinking boat near Lake Borgne

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were rescued from a sinking boat near Lake Borgne on Sunday, the Coast Guard announced via a Monday morning press release.

The two were on a 48-foot shrimp boat commercial fishing vessel called Sau Nguyen that started to sink.

Upon receiving word of the situation, Coast Guard Sector officials in New Orleans jumped into action by diverting a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew and a Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small II to help the two stranded boaters.

The helicopter crew safely hoisted both individuals from the disabled vessel and brought them to Lakefront Airport in New Orleans with no reported injuries.

A brief video of the rescue, provided by the Coast Guard, is below.