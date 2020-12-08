WATCH: Coast Guard rescues man suffering health emergency in waters near Port Fourchon

PORT FOURCHON - The US Coast Guard came to the rescue of a crew member aboard a vessel who suddenly found himself overcome by stroke-like symptoms on Monday.

The US Coast used a helicopter to medevac a 59-year-old crewmember who was serving on a research vessel near Port Fourchon.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the man and brought him to West Jefferson Hospital, in Marrero.

After assessment by medical personnel, the man was reportedly in stable condition.

A brief video of the emergency rescue, courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard, is below.