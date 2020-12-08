55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues man suffering health emergency in waters near Port Fourchon

2 hours 19 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, December 08 2020 Dec 8, 2020 December 08, 2020 8:29 AM December 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
The US Coast Guard came to the rescue of a crew member aboard a vessel who suddenly found himself overcome by stroke-like symptoms on Monday, Dec. 7.

PORT FOURCHON - The US Coast Guard came to the rescue of a crew member aboard a vessel who suddenly found himself overcome by stroke-like symptoms on Monday.

The US Coast used a helicopter to medevac a 59-year-old crewmember who was serving on a research vessel near Port Fourchon.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the man and brought him to West Jefferson Hospital, in Marrero.

After assessment by medical personnel, the man was reportedly in stable condition. 

A brief video of the emergency rescue, courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard, is below.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days