WATCH: Coast Guard rescues man suffering health emergency in waters near Port Fourchon
PORT FOURCHON - The US Coast Guard came to the rescue of a crew member aboard a vessel who suddenly found himself overcome by stroke-like symptoms on Monday.
The US Coast used a helicopter to medevac a 59-year-old crewmember who was serving on a research vessel near Port Fourchon.
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the man and brought him to West Jefferson Hospital, in Marrero.
After assessment by medical personnel, the man was reportedly in stable condition.
A brief video of the emergency rescue, courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard, is below.
