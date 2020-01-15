WATCH: Coach Orgeron presented with championship trophy, holds news conference

As the entire nation celebrated LSU's 42-25 victory over Clemson in the National Championship, Coach Ed Orgeron led a post-game press conference Tuesday morning, around 9 a.m.

During the conference, Coach O and Linebacker, Patrick Queen answered a host of questions about their historic winning season and the Championship game itself.

Coach O started off by praising LSU for providing players with the tools necessary to succeed, saying, "LSU gives you all the resources you need. A great home base, a great fan base. LSU is one of the premiere schools in the country and allows you to do all of that."

He went on to encourage potential recruits to seriously consider LSU with the words, "I'll tell you right now, if you're looking at LSU, you want to be here."

Queen echoed Coach O's sentiments about LSU, saying, "We have a great team, great coaches."

Queen also admitted that he hadn't expected to find himself at the National Championship.

"It's a blessing," Queen said. "And I thank God and my teammates to be in this position. Who would have ever thought we would have been here a year ago? But we all knew what we could do, so we trusted each other and made it happen."

When asked about the most recent hype video that was voiced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a former football player who Orgeron had a hand in training, the seasoned Coach said, "He sent me a voice message, he was a great young man. Mild-mannered, a family man. And went on to have a lot of success, but he's kept a level head."

Coach O explained that training players creates a lifelong bond and they become like family, which is how he views Johnson.

Queen summed up his feelings on the National Championship by saying, "It's a feeling that can't be beat, because you know the whole state of Louisiana is behind you."