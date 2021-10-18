61°
WATCH: Coach O talks match-up with #12 Ole Miss
Watch Coach Ed Orgeron discuss this weekend's match-up against #12 Ole Miss.
Read the latest on Orgeron's split from LSU here.
Click here for a breakdown of LSU nearly $17 million buyout of Coach O's contract.
LSU community begins saying farewell to Coach O
Escapee from Juvenile Detention Center gets hefty bond for breakout
The Short List: Who could be LSU's next head football coach?
News 2 Geaux: One escapee from BR juvenile detention center still missing
Coach O announces split with LSU football program despite win over the...