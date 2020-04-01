73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Coach O, Saints players and more thank Louisiana healthcare workers

2 hours 44 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 April 01, 2020 3:04 PM April 01, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron, former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason, and actor John Goodman were just some of the Louisiana athletes and celebrities who thank health care workers in this video posted by the Louisiana Healthcare Association. 

Check it out here:

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days