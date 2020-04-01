73°
WATCH: Coach O, Saints players and more thank Louisiana healthcare workers
LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron, former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason, and actor John Goodman were just some of the Louisiana athletes and celebrities who thank health care workers in this video posted by the Louisiana Healthcare Association.
Check it out here:
