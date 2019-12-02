48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Coach O previews Tigers' SEC Championship meeting with Georgia

5 hours 55 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 December 02, 2019 12:39 PM December 02, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron took the podium Monday to discuss LSU's huge match-up with the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.

The #2 Tigers will take on the Bulldogs in Atlanta at 3 p.m. Saturday. The winner will cement a spot in the College Football Playoff rankings while the loser risks being eliminated from championship contention. 

If LSU wins, the Tigers will be slated to play their first CFP match-up on Dec. 28.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days