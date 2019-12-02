WATCH: Coach O previews Tigers' SEC Championship meeting with Georgia

BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron took the podium Monday to discuss LSU's huge match-up with the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.

The #2 Tigers will take on the Bulldogs in Atlanta at 3 p.m. Saturday. The winner will cement a spot in the College Football Playoff rankings while the loser risks being eliminated from championship contention.

If LSU wins, the Tigers will be slated to play their first CFP match-up on Dec. 28.