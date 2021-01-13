WATCH: Coach O introduces latest additions to LSU coaching staff

The LSU Tiger football team is looking toward the future, and on Wednesday afternoon Head Coach Ed Orgeron introduced his newest staff hires to the media.

Offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and quarterbacks coach DJ Mangas both spoke with the media about their history in the spread offense.

Both Peetz and Mangas worked with former LSU assistant coach Joe Brady in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, and both are expected to lead LSU back to that style of spread attack with their current roster.

Click here to see the full discussion with OC Jake Peetz

Orgeron also updated the media on the search for a defensive coordinator, saying that he felt the urgency to fill the offensive positions first because he has more expertise on the defensive side of the ball.