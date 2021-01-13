Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Coach O introduces latest additions to LSU coaching staff
The LSU Tiger football team is looking toward the future, and on Wednesday afternoon Head Coach Ed Orgeron introduced his newest staff hires to the media.
Offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and quarterbacks coach DJ Mangas both spoke with the media about their history in the spread offense.
Both Peetz and Mangas worked with former LSU assistant coach Joe Brady in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, and both are expected to lead LSU back to that style of spread attack with their current roster.
Click here to see the full discussion with OC Jake Peetz
Orgeron also updated the media on the search for a defensive coordinator, saying that he felt the urgency to fill the offensive positions first because he has more expertise on the defensive side of the ball.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Complaints fill On Your Side inbox as unemployment office hires more people...
-
WATCH: Dog, owner reunited after pet stolen with truck in Baton Rouge
-
After 2 years, BRPD says it has exhausted all leads in Nessa...
-
Wednesday's Health Report
-
COVID, traffic & crime top concerns for Baton Rouge mayor in 2021