Watch: Coach Brian Kelly reflects on win against Florida, looks forward to homecoming game against Ole Miss

2 hours 26 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, October 17 2022 Oct 17, 2022 October 17, 2022 11:50 AM October 17, 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly held a news conference Monday discussing Saturday's win against the Florida Gators and looking forward to this Saturday's much-anticipated homecoming game against Ole Miss.

Watch the news conference here.

