Championship-winning Tigers greeted by fans as they arrive in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Date and time set: we have your Wednesday night plans all spelled out for you here.

In addition to the Wednesday night celebration, a welcome party will also be present at Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday afternoon starting at 2:00 to welcome the team back to Baton Rouge. Can't attend? Don't worry—we'll carry coverage on WBRZ Plus.

Wednesday's celebration will also be streamed live on WBRZ Plus, which can be accessed through the WBRZ app and here on our website.

LSU posted the following information regarding the celebration planned to honor the CWS Champions, your LSU Tigers:

The celebration will start at 7:30 p.m with gates opening at 6:30 pm. Admission is free and all non-premium areas (Champions Club & Suites) will be general admission. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the stadium.

In addition, LSU’s national championship gear and merchandise will be available for purchase at Alex Box.

Fans may enter Alex Box through gates 0-3. Field-level seating will be reserved for guests of LSU baseball and the University. LSU Athletics’ Geaux Safe clear bag policy will be in place for the event. No outside food or drinks will be permitted.

Free parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the Hall of Fame, Old Front Nine, Gourrier South, Levee South and Hayfield Lots.

The celebration will include the presentation of the national championship trophy, along with remarks from several dignitaries. Head Coach Jay Johnson will address the crowd along with members of the baseball team. The celebration will conclude with a fireworks show.

Champions Club & Suite Season Ticket Holder Information:

All Champions Club, Suite, and Terrace Season Ticket holders will be sent complimentary tickets for the celebration. You will not need the ticket to enter the stadium but will be scanned upon entry to the Champions Club or Suite level. All tickets will be sent via mobile delivery. Additional information will be sent via email.