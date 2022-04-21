82°
WATCH: Burglars trying to break into cars off Central Throughway

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for two men who were caught on a home security camera walking into a garage with guns, attempting to burglarize a car. 

                       

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared the surveillance video, which shows two men in the foreground and two people across the street running from the driveway when the car's alarm sounded. 

Deputies said the attempted vehicle burglary happened Monday night along Halifax Drive. 

Anyone with information about the crime should call (225) 389-5064. 

