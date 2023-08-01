WATCH: Burglars rammed stolen truck into Ascension gun store, stole several weapons

PRAIRIEVILLE - Surveillance cameras captured a group of burglars using a pickup truck to smash through the front of a gun store in Ascension Parish, stealing several weapons in the process.

The break-in happened after 4 a.m. Monday at Hebert Guns along Airline Highway, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Video shared by the department showed a Ford pickup — which was reported stolen — backing into the front of the building, making an opening for the burglars to run inside. Once inside, they smash open several display cases and grab multiple handguns and long guns.

Deputies are currently looking for the five thieves who were seen in the video.