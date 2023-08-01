98°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Burglars rammed stolen truck into Ascension gun store, stole several weapons
PRAIRIEVILLE - Surveillance cameras captured a group of burglars using a pickup truck to smash through the front of a gun store in Ascension Parish, stealing several weapons in the process.
The break-in happened after 4 a.m. Monday at Hebert Guns along Airline Highway, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Video shared by the department showed a Ford pickup — which was reported stolen — backing into the front of the building, making an opening for the burglars to run inside. Once inside, they smash open several display cases and grab multiple handguns and long guns.
Trending News
Deputies are currently looking for the five thieves who were seen in the video.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person badly hurt, four Entergy transmission structures damaged after roof collapse in...
-
Residents complaining to City-Parish about unsightly condition of old 'Dodge City' dealership
-
Following Nakamoto reports on Madison Brooks case, DA files protective order to...
-
Zachary police make arrest in teenage girl's murder, still looking for 2...
-
Prairieville gun store burglarized