WATCH: Brian Kelly speaks to media as Tigers prep for Week Four matchup against Southeastern

BATON ROUGE — LSU is entering Week Four undefeated for the first time since 2019.

Head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Monday about the Tigers' preparations for their third straight home game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

No. 3 LSU's matchup against the Lions comes after a 20-10 win over Florida. During the game, LSU's defense caught five interceptions. Following the game, Kelly combated scrutiny of the team's offensive performance compared to the defense.

“You are looking at this from the wrong perspective,” Kelly said. “LSU won the football game. Won the game. I don’t know what you want from me. What do you want? You want us to win 70-0 against Florida to keep you happy?"

Kelly later said Monday that he "can learn and handle myself in a better fashion."

LSU plays Southeastern on Saturday; kickoff is at 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Watch Brian Kelly's Monday news conference here: