WATCH: Brian Kelly previews LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford
BATON ROUGE — Fresh off a three-game win streak at home, LSU is preparing for its second away game of the season this weekend against Ole Miss.
Head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the Tigers' trip to Oxford.
The Tigers, who dropped to No. 4 after this weekend's 56-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana University, play the Rebs at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Watch the game on WBRZ Channel 2.
Stream Kelly's news conference here:
