WATCH: Brian Kelly discusses player leadership, Harold Perkins' role after spring practice

2 hours 57 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, March 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Watch Brian Kelly's first press conference after spring practices, where he talked about the leadership of the players, Harold Perkins' move to inside linebacker, and how the offense will look different with Jayden Daniels moving on to the NFL.

