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WATCH: BRFD investigating early morning fire at vacant Convention Street home as arson

1 hour 55 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2026 Apr 7, 2026 April 07, 2026 9:01 AM April 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — An early Tuesday morning fire at a home along Convention Street is being investigated as arson, investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said. 

The fire in the vacant home started around 4:42 a.m., with firefighters responding shortly afterwards. Crews arrived to find the home fully overtaken by flames, with the fire threatening a neighboring home.

Firefighters put out the fire by 5:13 a.m. and said it only caused superficial damage to the outside of the neighboring home.

The vacant home was ruled a total loss, but no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. 

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