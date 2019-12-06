WATCH: Brazen thieves use truck to rip ATM from storefront in Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE - Police are looking for a pair of masked thieves who used cables and a pick-up truck to steal an ATM in Iberville Parish.

The Plaquemine Police Department says the heist happened overnight at the Hop-N-Shop Deli on Railroad Avenue.

The thieves were seen on surveillance video smashing out a window at the front of the business and hooking the machine up to an older model Chevrolet extended cab pick-up. The two use the truck to rip the ATM through the front windown and load it into the back of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact police at 225-687-9273.