WATCH: BR officials announce completion of camera installments

Wednesday, December 22 2021
Source: Baton Rouge Police Department
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement & Criminal Justice Foundation announced the completion of the first phase installation of the East Baton Rouge Camera Initiative.

Officials updated the public about the installation during a 10 a.m. news conference outside of the 3rd Street Courtyard Marriott. 

