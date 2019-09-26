WATCH: Bear casually takes a dip in West Baton Rouge Parish pond

ERWINVILLE - Parts of Louisiana have experienced some of the hottest temperatures on record during the month September. Many of us are trying to stay cool the best way we can—including wildlife.

A bear was spotted in West Baton Rouge Parish this week taking a dip in a muddy pond. A local agricultural business, R Schexnayder & Sons, captured the video and shared it to their Facebook page.

After relaxing in the pond, the playful bear looks at the camera then saunters back into a nearby wooded area.

Earlier this summer, residents in a Port Allen neighborhood were forced to stay inside their homes Wednesday evening while a bear roamed around their neighborhood.

Neither bear showed any type of aggression in both instances.