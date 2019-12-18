WATCH: Baton Rouge home's incredible Christmas lights display set to LSU fight song

It's the holiday season and LSU is heading into the College Football Playoffs semi-finals for the first time, so fans have naturally found a way to combine their passion for both.

One house on Elliot Road in Baton Rouge has perfectly married LSU football and Christmas cheer via an incredible purple and gold light show utilizing the LSU fight song.

Check out the video below.

The Tigers, led by Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, are currently rolling at 13-0 with a semi-final playoff game against Oklahoma scheduled for Dec. 28.