WATCH: Baton Rouge bishop, mayor and other community members attend vigil for missing LSU student

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds gathered in prayer and song at the Sunday night vigil for missing LSU student Kori Gauthier.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Bishop of Baton Rouge Michael Duca, Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor and LSU interim president Tom Galligan attended the vigil, along with Gauthier's family and other community members.

Gauthier disappeared early Wednesday. Her car was found abandoned on the Mississippi River Bridge with her phone and other belongings still inside.

The Sunday search along the levee had a much lower turnout rate than Saturday's search effort, but volunteers were still determined.

More than a dozen members of Mud In My Blood, a 4-wheeler group, came in from East Feliciana Parish to help with the search.

The United Cajun Navy plans to continue searching for the missing 19-year-old on Monday.