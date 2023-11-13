WATCH AT NOON: Brian Kelly reflects on win over Florida, looks ahead to home game versus Georgia State

62°
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Head Coach Brian Kelly is hosting his weekly press conference discussing LSU's win against Florida and the upcoming game against Georgia State. 

Watch the live conference on WBRZ's YouTube page here or on WBRZ at noon. 

