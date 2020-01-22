49°
WATCH: Alabama fraternity bus bursts into flames after trip to La.

Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

Warning: Video may contain some explicit language.

HATTIESBURG, MS.- A charter bus carrying university students from a New Orleans formal event burst into flames in Mississippi on Sunday.

The bus driver ran over an unknown object that fell from an 18-wheeler, puncturing a tire and causing the bus to catch fire, authorities say.

Members of the University of Alabama Sigma Chi fraternity and their dates were forced to evacuate the bus on I-59 near Hattiesburg.

No one was hurt, but many lost all of the belongings that they brought on board.

Fraternity member Edward Helms captured the event on video and posted them to his Twitter.

