WATCH AGAIN: Saturday's rocket launch from Florida with 2 astronauts

CAPE CANAVERAL- SpaceX sent two astronauts into space Saturday after poor weather waylaid plans for the launch earlier this week.

The rocket was launched around 2:22 p.m.

This successful launch marked the first time in nearly a decade that NASA astronauts were blasted to space from the historic launchpad in Florida.

Click HERE for the NASA Launch America website commemorating the launch.