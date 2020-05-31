76°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH AGAIN: Saturday's rocket launch from Florida with 2 astronauts
CAPE CANAVERAL- SpaceX sent two astronauts into space Saturday after poor weather waylaid plans for the launch earlier this week.
The rocket was launched around 2:22 p.m.
This successful launch marked the first time in nearly a decade that NASA astronauts were blasted to space from the historic launchpad in Florida.
Click HERE for the NASA Launch America website commemorating the launch.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge residents watch historic SpaceX launch
-
Mom and pop shops buzzing with business after shutdown
-
Watch: Historic space launch Saturday
-
Two fleeing drivers take troopers on separate, wild police chases overnight (2)
-
Two fleeing drivers take troopers on separate, wild police chases overnight