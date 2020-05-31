76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH AGAIN: Saturday's rocket launch from Florida with 2 astronauts

12 hours 29 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, May 30 2020 May 30, 2020 May 30, 2020 2:30 PM May 30, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CAPE CANAVERAL- SpaceX sent two astronauts into space Saturday after poor weather waylaid plans for the launch earlier this week.  

The rocket was launched around 2:22 p.m. 

This successful launch marked the first time in nearly a decade that NASA astronauts were blasted to space from the historic launchpad in Florida.

Click HERE for the NASA Launch America website commemorating the launch. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days