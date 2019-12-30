WATCH: Adorable baby giraffe born at Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Zoo welcomed the newest member of its family this past week.

A zoo spokesperson says the male reticulated giraffe was born to its 6-year-old mother, Rosie, and 13-year-old father, Rowan, on Thursday. This is the twentieth giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo and the first giraffe successfully born there since 2001.

Native to southern Africa, the reticulated giraffe is considered “Endangered” in the wild. The zoo says the newborn calf appears to be progressing as planned.