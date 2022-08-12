82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WATCH: 37 years after its landfall in Louisiana, relive WBRZ's coverage of Hurricane Danny

By: WBRZ Staff

This week marks 37 years since Hurricane Danny made landfall in Louisiana, bringing with it destructive winds and flooding.

While Danny was a category-one hurricane by the time it hit the Gulf Coast, it spawned 13 significant tornadoes in the southern United States, setting a record that was untouched for nearly 20 years. 

In southeast Louisiana, Danny brought heavy rain which caused widespread coastal and inland flooding. 

Watch the full broadcast from Aug. 15, 1987.

