WATCH: 2019 WBRZ Yard Makeover reveal

1 hour 58 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 June 20, 2019 7:01 AM June 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Aimee Theisen, the winner of the WBRZ Yard Makeover contest, is excited to throw parties in her renovated backyard.

The yard was revealed this morning on 2une In.

LSU's Robert Reich School of Landscape Architecture provided the design for the yard. The Ground Guys of Baton Rouge did the installation.

All plants were provided by Louisiana Nursery with outdoor accessories supplied by Brain's Furniture. Theisen's new fence was from Scott Fence.

To keep her yard beautiful, Arrow Termite and Pest Control will treat Theisen's yard for one year. She can also keep her backyard looking nice with tools from 4-H Equipment.

