WATCH: $1.2 billion Powerball drawing Wednesday night on WBRZ Plus

BATON ROUGE - The race is on for who wants to be a billionaire!

People were in and out of gas stations and stores all across Baton Rouge, hoping to be the next big Powerball winner and net $1.2 billion (before taxes, of course).

Watch the drawing live at 9:59 p.m. on WBRZ Plus. Streaming here.

This morning on 2une In, we set out to determine what you could buy with that much money...

For example, with the winnings, you could likely buy every piece of jewelry at Lee Michaels.

Scott Berg, President of Lee Michaels, laid out a spread of jewelry on 2une In Wednesday morning: a beautiful diamond necklace for $180,000, a pair of earrings to match for $98,000, and to top it all off, a big diamond ring to go with it.

"An amazing 8-carat diamond ring for around $300 thousand—this sparkle from across the room says, 'I made it,'" Berg said.

The necklace, the earrings, and the ring would all turn out to be $578 thousand, so you'd have plenty left over! In fact, you could buy four thousand of those rings for $1.2 billion.

Some other things you could buy with the winnings? Seventy-five million Caniac combos, 134,000 tons of crawfish, and premium season tickets for LSU for almost 2.2 million years.

Ultimately, what you'd do with the winnings is up to you—and there are more than 1.2 billion possibilities to consider.