WATCH: $1,000 worth of alcohol stolen from Ascension Parish Winn-Dixie

1 hour 28 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 December 05, 2019 8:57 AM December 05, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says two people walked into a Winn-Dixie and walked out with about $1,000 worth of alcohol.

One suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt while the second suspect was last seen wearing black pants, a blue shirt and a beanie style hat.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line. 

