61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Waste Management asks certain residents to limit amount of bulk items at curbside

1 hour 15 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 April 10, 2020 6:13 AM April 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Waste Management issued a statement, Thursday stating that due to the current health crisis, it will be focusing on disposing of and recycling household waste.

The company labeled this aspect of its responsibilities as essential to health and safety services in the community. 

For this reason, Waste Management is asking residents of Livingston, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as the City of Zachary to voluntarily refrain from or limit the amount of bulk and yard waste materials placed curbside at this time. 

These items will continue to be collected, however there may be a delay in doing so.   

Bulk waste includes furniture, carpet, mattresses, appliances, and the like. Yard waste includes grass clippings, brush, tree limbs, and similar items. 

For more information, visit wm.com/alerts as this will provide the latest service updates and allow customers to register for text and email alerts, or to chat with a virtual assistant. 

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days