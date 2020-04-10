Waste Management asks certain residents to limit amount of bulk items at curbside

Waste Management issued a statement, Thursday stating that due to the current health crisis, it will be focusing on disposing of and recycling household waste.

The company labeled this aspect of its responsibilities as essential to health and safety services in the community.

For this reason, Waste Management is asking residents of Livingston, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as the City of Zachary to voluntarily refrain from or limit the amount of bulk and yard waste materials placed curbside at this time.

These items will continue to be collected, however there may be a delay in doing so.

Bulk waste includes furniture, carpet, mattresses, appliances, and the like. Yard waste includes grass clippings, brush, tree limbs, and similar items.

For more information, visit wm.com/alerts as this will provide the latest service updates and allow customers to register for text and email alerts, or to chat with a virtual assistant.