Washington state reports 9 deaths from virus

3 hours 1 minute 33 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 March 03, 2020 1:34 PM March 03, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SEATTLE(AP) — Washington state reported additional coronavirus deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to nine.

All of the COVID-19 deaths in the United States so far have been in the Seattle area.

On its website the state Department of Health reported nine deaths, eight in King County and one in Snohomish County.

The state is now reporting 27 confirmed cases.

Researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington on Sunday said they had evidence the COVID-19 virus may have been circulating in the state for up to six weeks undetected. If true, that could mean that there are hundreds of undiagnosed cases in the area.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, runny nose, cough and breathing trouble. Most develop only mild disease. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

