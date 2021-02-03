Washington state lawmakers want to phase out sale of gas-powered cars by 2030

Photo: ABC News

Residents in Washington state may not be able to purchase or register gas-powered vehicles in the coming decade.

Last month, legislators in both houses proposed a bill that would require all new passenger and light-duty vehicles registered or sold throughout the state to be electric by the year 2030.

With the bill, titled "Clean Cars 2030," lawmakers aim to accelerate the transition from gas-powered vehicles to electric for residents, carmakers and businesses. The bill also includes funding for a commission to oversee the construction of infrastructure throughout the state designed specifically for electric vehicles, such as charging stations.

"Clean Cars 2030 will ensure that our policy goals and actions move us rapidly toward a 100 percent clean energy environment and keep pace with what is now a global trend toward vehicle electrification," State Rep. Nicole Macri, the lead sponsor of the House bill, said in a statement.

Currently, 6.5 million cars are registered in Washington state, with 99 percent of them fueled by gasoline. The bill would have a significant impact on that number if passed, affecting nearly 10 million vehicles by the year 2050.

"Without the certainty of a close, attainable date, we are likely to approach the transition off gasoline in an unnecessarily slow and haphazard manner, and cause vast amounts of unnecessary carbon release in the process," said Matthew Metz, co-executive director of the company, Coltura.

"The way this bill works is, by 2030, if we all go electric, it gets people thinking about it early," Metz said. "And everyone gets started on working on creating the groundwork for us to reach that goal."

Exceptions to the bill include cars powered by hydrogen, emergency vehicles and vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds.

According to Metz, Washington aims to set the standard for the rest of the nations. He hopes that in time, other states will follow through with plans to phase out gas-powered cars in the near future.