Washington NFL team announce decision to change 'Redskins' nickname

According to ESPN, the Washington Redskins will officially announce on Monday morning that they will change their nickname.

No new name will be revealed as of right now, a source confirmed Sunday night.

Sports Business Daily, who first reported Monday's official announcement, also stated that the new name would not be announced Monday because trademark issues are pending.

The team released a statement saying:

"On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team's name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and communityy apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

Today we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.

Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years."