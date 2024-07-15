Washing machine theft caught on camera

AMITE - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for two men who are seen on a security video stealing washing machines from Cutrer’s Appliance and Furniture along Highway 16 in Amite.

Store owner Brian Cutrer says he’s excited to watch customers walk through the doors of his furniture business from nine to five. After hours though, he says that’s a different story.

"People shouldn't be back there at three o'clock in the morning where there's no business going," Cutrer said.

A security video from June 17 shows a black vehicle with a trailer attached. Around three in the morning, the car pulls up behind the building next to a loading dock. Two men are seen lifting a washing machine onto the attached trailer.

“Out of one pile they took a refrigerator and a stove, and out of the loading dock a washing machine.”

Cutrer says when something breaks at home, customers often drop off their broken appliances by the loading dock, especially after the store closes.

In the past, thieves have come by at night and stolen appliance parts from the scrap pile. He says after the thefts, the policy will have to change.

The stolen machine belonged to a customer. It's a Maytag 565 washing machine which needed repair. Cutrer says if it's not returned, he could end up covering the cost - totaling around $500.

"They were old-school washers, but you can't replace them. To replace that washer is about a grand now," he said. "One customer's real lenient, and they're okay. I'm still going to have to figure out how I'm going to replace their item.”

Anyone with information about the thefts can call (985) 748-3335.