Warrant: Massage worker steals over $8K in fake transactions

Tuesday, January 28 2020
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Tiana Thompson Photo: News Star

A Louisiana woman was arrested and accused of stealing more than $8,000 from her workplace, authorities said.

Tiana Thompson, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of felony theft, news outlets reported. The district manager of Massage Envy filed a police report on Thompson.

A Monroe police arrest warrant said Thompson defrauded the system by creating a fake service in the company’s computer. It said Thompson would turn members’ money into gift card to pay for the service, then take the money from the register.

Thompson stole $8,508 from March 2019 to December 2019, the warrant said. The manager said Thompson’s username were on most of the receipts. She said Thompson also used other employee’s usernames.

It’s unclear whether Thompson had an attorney who can comment on her behalf.

