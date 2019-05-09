Warrant: Fraternity member charged in LSU hazing death deleted hundreds of files from his phone

BATON ROUGE - A search warrant filed Wednesday says hundreds of files were deleted from a phone belonging to the alleged ringleader of a deadly LSU hazing ritual before it was handed over to law enforcement.

The warrant filed by an investigator with the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office is now seeking access to data backed up to Matthew Naquin's Google account.

The documents suggest Naquin wiped a "significant amount of data" from his phone on Nov. 8, 2017, the same night a search warrant was first signed for the contents of the device.

Despite Naquin giving up his phone in 2017, a passcode lock prevented investigators from accessing its contents until March of this year when it was unlocked by the FBI. A data extraction report revealed hundreds of files were missing, the warrant said.

Naquin was reportedly the most aggressive of the Phi Delta Theta members running the "bible study" that ultimately killed Max Gruver in September 2017. Witnesses also claimed Naquin carried a grudge against Gruver and forced him to drink more than any other pledge.

Naquin is currently facing a charge of negligent homicide. He's expected back in court later this month.