Latest Weather Blog
Warmth continues to end year, some rain returns to area
Christmas Day did in fact turn out to be one of the warmest on record. With several locations hitting 80 degrees, it is just the beginning of a run of above average temperatures that will end 2021 and make the entire month of December one of, if not the, warmest on record.
Today and Tonight: With mostly cloudy skies, low temperatures will only ease back into the mid 60s tonight. Such low temperatures will check in near or above an average high for the time of year. While the mugginess will be the main story, it will also contribute to some patchy fog development into Sunday morning. Fog and clouds will give way to ample afternoon sunshine as high temperatures chug into the upper 70s and low 80s again.
--Josh
Trending News
The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents bringing in Christmas day in Monticello with lights competition and parade
-
Christmas Eve road rage leads to hundred-mile run from the law; Suspects...
-
WATCH: Bonfires along the levee return to River Parishes in 2021
-
Woman's ex torches her car, burns house in violent attack; Latest in...
-
Baton Rouge restaurant serving up a traditional crescent-city holiday meal