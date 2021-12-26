Warmth continues to end year, some rain returns to area

Christmas Day did in fact turn out to be one of the warmest on record. With several locations hitting 80 degrees, it is just the beginning of a run of above average temperatures that will end 2021 and make the entire month of December one of, if not the, warmest on record.

Today and Tonight: With mostly cloudy skies, low temperatures will only ease back into the mid 60s tonight. Such low temperatures will check in near or above an average high for the time of year. While the mugginess will be the main story, it will also contribute to some patchy fog development into Sunday morning. Fog and clouds will give way to ample afternoon sunshine as high temperatures chug into the upper 70s and low 80s again.

Up Next: Through Monday, there will not be much of a change in our local forecast. Expect morning fog with lows in the mid 60s followed by mostly sunny skies with highs near 80. By Tuesday, there will be an increased chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms as a weakening frontal system stalls north of the area. Another front will slide into the region Wednesday through Friday to maintain a chance of mainly afternoon rain each as we close out the year. With the warm temperatures in place and front nearby, breezes will stay slightly elevated, out of the southwest at 5-10mph.

--Josh

