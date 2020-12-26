Warming up through the weekend

Today and Tonight: Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday, with highs warming to near 60 in the afternoon. Winds will be southerly, pulling in more moisture off the Gulf. Tonight, we'll have mainly clear skies. It will not be AS cold, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.



Looking Ahead: Our weather remains nice and calm through the end of the weekend. Temperatures will continue to climb, into the mid to upper 60s by Sunday afternoon. Into early next week, highs will climb back into the 70s. Another storm system will begin to develop to the west, and move our direction on Wednesday, bringing a chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few of these could be on the strong side. The good news, most of the long-range guidance clears things out just in time for any New Years Eve plans.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

