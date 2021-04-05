Warming up, rain returns Tuesday

Tonight and Tomorrow:



Tonight, skies will remain clear with lows around around 50. A light jacket will be needed in the morning, but you can do away with it in the afternoon. Expect a mostly sunny sky on Monday with highs in the upper 70s.



Looking Ahead:





Moving into next week, we will be on a warming trend as moisture starts to increase across the area. Highs will climb into the 80s by Tuesday. Afternoon showers and even a thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, but coverage will be isolated.

A cold front will track close to the region on Thursday, bringing greater coverage of showers and thunderstorms. There is a lot of disagreement in model guidance beyond Thursday, but there is potential for the front to stall along our coast. That would keep a chance for rain in the forecast through the weekend.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Your weather updates can always be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.